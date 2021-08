Rather than the science that should be guiding best practices, students' safety is being left up to geography and the political whims of governors The back-to-school season is turning into a frightening one for parents and children as they find themselves in the middle of political skirmishes over mask and vaccine mandates, leaving students' safety determined more by geography and the political whims of governors than the science that should be guiding best practices.

6 members of a Florida church died of Covid-19 in 2 weeks, pastor says. On Sunday the church held a vaccination clinic In just two weeks, six members of a Florida church died from Covid-19. All were unvaccinated, their pastor said.

GOP senator disagrees with DeSantis' handling of Covid-19 Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) says that he disagrees with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' taking a top down approach in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that decisions on mask mandates and restrictions should be made at the local level.

These 5 figures show how bad the US Covid-19 surge is. But experts say we can turn things around As the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations climbed and new infection numbers plummeted in spring, many Americans thought they were in for a carefree summer.

Woman tells CNN Florida is out of the life support machine her husband desperately needs Florida resident Susan Walker says she is desperately searching out of state for an ECMO treatment machine for her husband since there are none available in her state as hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients.

An Ohio judge ordered a man to get a Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation An Ohio man says he will not get vaccinated despite a judge ordering him to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot as a condition of his probation.

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a national park • Comedian and actor Trevor Moore dies at 41 • Dennis Thomas, of Kool & the Gang, has died

Trump's acting attorney general revealed 'frightening' activity at Justice Department, Senate Judiciary chair says • Former DOJ officials provide new details on Trump efforts to undermine election results • Opinion: The rule of law is pushing back against Trump's big lie

Cuomo top aide Melissa DeRosa resigns New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide Melissa DeRosa has resigned.