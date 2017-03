Schiff: I haven't seen any evidence Obama admin wiretapped Trump The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee told CNN Friday he has not "seen any evidence whatsoever to substantiate" President Donald Trump's claims that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration during the campaign.

Economy adds a robust 235,000 jobs in Trump's first full month President Trump's first full month was a big one for jobs.

Protester stands on top of bus and charges at police Tensions are running high in South Korea after South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld a decision by the country's National Assembly to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

GOP leaders reject call to move up Medicaid expansion sunset Republican congressional leaders are rejecting Friday any hint from the White House that they should disrupt their carefully crafted bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Chaos after South Korean president removed Two protesters died at demonstrations following the removal of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, according to a statement from acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn. The statement does not provide details surrounding the deaths.

Pope signals he's open to married Catholic men becoming priests Pope Francis has said he is open to married men becoming priests to combat the Roman Catholic Church's shortage of clergy.

Military's nude photo scandal grows Four branches of the military are looking into the posting of nude photos of what appear to be female service members on various websites, a Pentagon official told CNN on Thursday.

Sources: FBI investigation continues into 'odd' computer link between Russian bank and Trump Organization Federal investigators and computer scientists continue to examine whether there was a computer server connection between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank, sources close to the investigation tell CNN.