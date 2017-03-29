Activists who filmed Planned Parenthood workers charged in California

(Reuters) – Two anti-abortion activists were charged in California with filming Planned Parenthood workers without their consent while the pair posed as representatives of a fake company seeking to buy fetal tissue, prosecutors said. David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt were charged with 15 felonies on Tuesday on suspicion of illegally filming the healthcare workers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and El Dorado counties from October 2013 to July 2015, State Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society,” Becerra said.
