Activists who filmed Planned Parenthood workers charged in California

FBI director says he knows hard decisions can cause political storm. 'Honestly, I don't care' FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday his agency makes its decisions on a nonpartisan basis and said he doesn't care about the political backlash of the choices he makes.

What Kushner and Russians talked about When President Donald Trump's son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner voluntarily appears before the Senate intelligence committee, he will describe his interactions with Russians during the transition as a point man "looking for the right person to engage with on Russia," and nothing more, according to a source familiar with what transpired.

Senate Russia investigators' message: We're the adults here The leaders of the Senate Russia investigation ticked through numbers, figures, details and procedure for close to 40 minutes Wednesday afternoon, but it all boiled down to one message: After all the drama with the House and GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, the adults are now in charge.

Schiff questions truth behind Nunes' documents Top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said that because Devin Nunes has not shared the information he received on Trump incidental collection with anyone, he can only conclude that the information doesn't show what it's being purported to show.

Borger: Why Sally Yates is suddenly 'interesting' Sally Yates, a not widely-known deputy to Loretta Lynch at the Department of Justice, has suddenly become Washington's version of a "person of interest."

Federal judge extends order halting travel ban A federal judge in Hawaii has granted the state's request for a longer term halt of the revised travel ban executive order. US District Court Judge Derrick Watson blocked the revised executive order two weeks ago -- but it was only a temporary halt through a restraining order. The plaintiffs asked for it to be […]

Trump's outlook going from bad to worse As the White House scans Washington for a bounce-back win after the Obamacare imbroglio, the political forecast is promising only heavy weather.

McCain threatens shutdown over defense Sen. John McCain said Wednesday he will do whatever it takes to make sure that military spending is increased in the next spending bill even if that means shutting down the government.