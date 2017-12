Senator questions Trump's response to Michael Flynn's guilty plea and says he believes James Comey The top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee rebutted President Donald Trump on Sunday, questioning his response to former national security adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea and backing former FBI Director James Comey.

NYT: Emails show Trump transition official saying Russia 'has just thrown the USA election to him' Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn was in close touch with other members of the transition team before and after he spoke with the Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak about US sanctions against Russia, according to a report published Saturday.

Sen. Warner reserving 'final judgment' on collusion Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says he is reserving judgment on whether he thinks the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, but said he has never seen a political campaign with as much outreach to a foreign government.

Opinion: No matter what Flynn says, Trump family won't go to jail When Michael Flynn walked into a federal courthouse in Washington and entered into a plea and cooperation deal, some people thought this marked the beginning of the end for Donald Trump's presidency. Could Flynn be the man to take down this President, and maybe even send him to jail?

'SNL' takes on Flynn's guilty plea in 'A Christmas Carol' Alec Baldwin returned to "Saturday Night Live" as Donald Trump -- along with some unwelcome ghosts from the President's past in the show's own rendition of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

ABC reporter suspended over Flynn story ABC News announced Saturday that it has suspended investigative reporter Brian Ross for four weeks without pay after Ross was forced to correct a bombshell on-air report about Michael Flynn.