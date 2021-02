Axelrod explains the message Biden is sending with strike Retired Lt. General Mark Hertling and former Obama adviser David Axelrod discuss the US military strike ordered by President Biden on a site in Syria used by two Iranian-backed militia groups.

Analysis: Where the stimulus bill stands in Congress, and what comes next The major order of business for President Joe Biden and Congress is to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package before the round of unemployment benefits and other aid approved in December lapse, again leaving millions of Americans short of help.

Biden calls on 14-year-old prodigy to tackle climate change 14-year-old Anna Hursey is still in shock after receiving a message from the U.S. Embassy to help in President Joe Biden's mission to tackle climate change. The UK Cadet No.1 table tennis player already has a role as UNFCCC Young Champion and is now set to have global recognition for her work asking for action […]

Analysis: Why hasn't Joe Biden given up on Neera Tanden yet? To seasoned Washington observers, it's been clear since last weekend that Neera Tanden's nomination to be the head of the Office of Management and Budget is almost certainly doomed.

Senate confirms Granholm as energy secretary The Senate on Thursday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee for energy secretary, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm. The final vote was 64-35.

Analysis: Saudi Arabia is experiencing the downside of betting on the Trump family • Biden calls Saudi King before expected release of Khashoggi report • Senate confirms Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

Federal judge rules eviction moratorium is unconstitutional • Senate parliamentarian rules against including minimum wage in Covid relief bill • Analysis: The House is set for a historic down payment on Biden's legacy