The foreign-owned company is the subject of a grand jury subpoena that's now before the Supreme Court There's a challenge of a grand jury subpoena that's now before the Supreme Court -- and very little is known about it. Still, the case has gained widespread attention after it was connected to the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Key players in the Mueller Russia investigation CNN's Marshall Cohen explains what Robert Mueller is investigating and why President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, ex-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn are at the center of the probe.

Mystery company in Mueller-related case is wholly-owned by foreign government An attempt before the Supreme Court for a company to dodge a grand jury subpoena related to the Mueller investigation revealed a new twist Tuesday: that the company is wholly owned by a foreign government.

Mueller wants to know about 2016 Trump campaign's ties to NRA Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has expressed interest in the Trump campaign's relationship with the National Rifle Association during the 2016 campaign.

Republicans: Cohen lawyer says key topics off-limits for congressional hearing Michael Cohen's congressional testimony next month will exclude any topic that's "under investigation," Republicans say they were told by Cohen's lawyer, which could mean Cohen won't discuss lying to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow project or the payments made to women during the 2016 campaign for their silence.

McConnell sets up Thursday votes on competing proposals to reopen government Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that he expects a key vote will take place Thursday on legislation to fund President Donald Trump's border wall and reopen shuttered parts of the government.

John Kerry to President Trump: Resign Former Governor John Hickenlooper (D-CO) reacts to former Secretary of State John Kerry saying that if he could speak to President Donald Trump directly, Kerry would tell him to "resign."

Analysis: 4 places Donald Trump could deliver his State of the Union President Donald Trump is still planning to deliver a "State of the Union" address one week from today -- although where he will be speaking from remains very much a mystery.

First came the trade war, then the shutdown, but Iowa farmers still back Trump Like most Iowa farmers, Kate Edwards loves the rhythm of the seasons: planting in the spring, harvesting in the fall, planning it all over again each winter.