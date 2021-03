Some struggling Americans will miss out on stimulus payments unless the Internal Revenue Service decides to change its rules Some financially struggling Americans who owe back taxes will miss out on stimulus payments unless the Internal Revenue Service decides to change its rules.

With relief in sight, Biden asks for faith in US democracy • Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back

Here's when you could see another stimulus check Senate passage of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill on Saturday brought the massive legislation one step closer to law.

Sen. Manchin explains why he wanted changes to relief bill Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with CNN's Jake Tapper about President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief plan for the coronavirus pandemic.

How Democrats miscalculated Manchin and later won him back It was Friday afternoon, and President Joe Biden was on the phone with Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who felt blindsided by his party leaders and now was at risk of defecting and effectively torpedoing a central pillar of the White House's domestic agenda.

Hundreds risked everything in Selma 56 years ago today. This group is trying to identify them • Biden marks key date with executive order expanding voting access • Voting rights groups say GOP-backed bills in Georgia target Black voters