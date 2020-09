The New York Times' report on the President's tax returns reveals a pitifully inept businessman and a serial tax avoider crushed by massive debts It was the moment when Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" fabulism, billionaire tycoon bluster and populist standard-bearing for forgotten Americans was revealed to be what it always looked like: a sham.

NYT: Records show Trump's years of tax avoidance Donald Trump has paid no income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the past 15 years since 2017 as a result of reporting that he was losing significantly more than he made, according to an explosive report released Sunday by the New York Times.

Brian Stelter: This is among the most important stories of the past 5 years The New York Times is reporting that it has obtained tax-return data going back over two decades for President Donald Trump, and alleges that in 2016 the President paid only $750 in income tax. CNN's Brian Stelter reports how the Times was able to legally access and verify the financial documents.

Donald Trump responds to NYT story about his taxes President Donald Trump responds to a New York Times report stating he has paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the past 15 years beginning in 2000.

Analysis: The New York Times' coverage of Trump's taxes is an emperor-has-no-clothes moment

Van Jones: This isn't Donald Trump shenanigans as usual CNN commentators Rick Santorum and Van Jones react a New York Times report stating that President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000 because he reported losing significantly more than he made.

Trump ally Lindsey Graham thinks the President should release tax returns President Donald Trump has long resisted releasing his tax returns in a break with historic precedent, but even one of his closest allies in the Senate thinks he should.

