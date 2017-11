CIA chief Mike Pompeo is the leading candidate to take over at the State Department, government sources say The White House is contemplating a scenario to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo within the next few months, multiple government officials tell CNN.

Albright: The US is creating a national security emergency Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright believes the US is facing a "national security emergency" because of the vacancies and staffing issues at the State Department.

Trump and Tillerson's tense relationship Throughout Rex Tillerson's tenure, President Trump has repeatedly undercut his Secretary of State.

UK lawmakers ask Trump to get off Twitter The so-called "special relationship" between Britain and the US was under intense strain Thursday after President Donald Trump publicly rebuked Prime Minister Theresa May over his dissemination of anti-Muslim propaganda.

Trump responds to Theresa May: 'We are doing just fine!' President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday evening with some unsolicited advice for Theresa May after the British Prime Minister criticized him through a spokesperson.

Slain politician's husband shocked by tweet Brendan Cox, the husband of a British Parliament member murdered by an extremist whose last words represented the hate group President Trump has retweeted anti-Muslim videos from, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper he thinks the President's actions have "shocked" everyone in the United Kingdom, no matter their political affiliation.

Opinion: Trump's Britain First retweets must be the final straw The President of the United States woke up this morning and decided to retweet three videos from the account of Jayda Fransen -- the deputy leader of Britain First: a far-right, ultranationalist, neo-fascist hate group.

McCain backs 'far from perfect' Senate GOP tax plan Sen. John McCain said Thursday he will support Senate Republicans' tax plan, a major sign of progress for GOP leaders as the party barrels toward a vote on their overhaul of the US tax system by the end of the week.