Biden has already kept his first promise -- his approach to the presidency will be a top-to-bottom repudiation of the behavior, policies and obsessions of Trump Joe Biden has already kept his first promise -- his approach to the presidency will be a top-to-bottom repudiation of the behavior, policies and obsessions of President Donald Trump.

Opinion: Biden team inherits Trump's ocean of troubles President-elect Joe Biden's new national security team will soon be swimming in an ocean of troubles. The world is in many ways a more dangerous place than when Donald Trump took office.

Inside the blockade on Biden's transition Two weeks after Joe Biden was projected to win the presidential election, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy was finally prepared to stop stalling the transition.

Democrat warns Biden not to nominate Mike Morell as CIA director A key Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee is warning President-elect Joe Biden that he should avoid nominating a top contender for the job of CIA director, Mike Morell, because his record as a "torture apologist" makes confirmation a "nonstarter."

Trump finally gives Biden access to President's Daily Brief Three weeks after the election, the White House has given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday.

Chalian on Joe Biden's agenda: 'America First' is gone CNN's David Chalian explains how President-elect Joe Biden's approach to selecting his cabinet differs from President Trump's.

Opinion: Who's afraid of Joe Biden? Not Benjamin Netanyahu Frustrated by the lecture he'd received on the history of the Arab-Israeli conflict during his first meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 1996, President Bill Clinton exploded to aides afterward -- "Who's the f***ing superpower here?"

US sets record for Covid hospitalizations amid fall surge • ICU doctor warns 'this is what you'll see at the end of your life' if Covid precautions aren't taken • Doctor fights back tears describing day of heartbreaking losses • LIVE UPDATES: US could distribute Covid-19 vaccine soon after Dec. 10, HHS secretary says • A look at how the different vaccines work