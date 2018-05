Donald Trump's surprise election left many movers and shakers scrambling for access to the new President. His personal attorney was there to capitalize. Michael Cohen served loyally as Donald Trump's right-hand man for more than a decade, taking care of anything and everything the New York real estate baron needed to get done.

Cohen: Stormy Daniels' lawyer circulating false information Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen is denying the accuracy of some of the information made public by the attorney representing Stormy Daniels.

Avenatti: White House must explain payments Attorney for Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti says he believes it will ultimately be disclosed that President Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was selling access to the President.

Are payments to Cohen just 'swampy,' or potentially illegal? The Lead political panel discusses.

A black Yale grad student napped in a common room. Police were called. A white person voices suspicions about an innocuous person of color. Police are summoned. And the encounter is posted on social media, sparking outrage about racial profiling.

Trump's nuclear decision is bleak news for Americans held in Iran The release of three Americans held in North Korea gives the Trump administration a feel-good foreign policy victory -- but it also highlights the bleak prospects for Americans held in Iran now that the US has left the Iran nuclear deal.