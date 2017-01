Trump's pastor fires back at critics President-elect Donald Trump's longtime religious adviser, Paula White, is firing back at critics who have called her a heretic and questioned her personal finances and romantic history.

Chicago: Teens stream torture of special needs man The young man cowers in the corner of a room, tied up with his mouth bound in plastic. His eyes exude fear as his attackers get ready for their next act.

Trump deposed in hotel dispute President-elect Donald Trump completed a deposition earlier Thursday over his legal battle against chef José Andrés, Trump transition team spokeswoman Hope Hicks told CNN.

Rand Paul rallies House GOP on deficit Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is set to meet Thursday morning with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in an effort to heighten concerns about deficit spending -- even as doing so could imperil the Republican effort to immediately repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

Bin Laden son put on terror watch list The State Department said Thursday that one of 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden's sons has been placed on a terror watch list, noting that he has threatened terror attacks against the US.

Sears and Kmart closing 150 stores Sears is shutting down 150 more stores, yet another sign of how tough it is for former kings of the retail industry to compete in a world now dominated by Amazon.

Military welcomes first women infantry Marines An infantry battalion at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina received three historic additions Thursday -- the first women infantry Marines.

Obama and Trump aides work to make nice Staffs for the incoming and outgoing administrations are forging what both sides describe as effective, even sometimes warm, working relationships in the weeks before Inauguration Day, even as their visions for the country remain deeply at odds.

Who is (and is not) performing at Trump's inauguration President-elect Donald Trump has for decades hobnobbed with famous faces -- A-list models, actors and musicians.