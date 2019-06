The President made a staggering offer to every foreign spy agency and US enemy: Have at the 2020 election President Donald Trump just made a staggering offer to every foreign spy agency and American enemy: Have at the 2020 election -- especially if you have dirt that can help him win.

Trump says he would take foreign dirt on rivals President Donald Trump says he would listen if a foreign government approached him with damaging information about a political rival -- and wouldn't necessarily report the contact to the FBI.

Santorum: Trump was using 'filler words' in ABC interview CNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum talks about President Trump's use of "filler words" during a panel discussion about Trump's interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, during which he said he would listen if a foreign government approached him with information about a political rival.

US intelligence partners wary of Barr's Russia review Key allies who share intelligence with the United States could soon be dragged into the middle of Attorney General Bill Barr's politically-charged Justice Department review of how the Russia investigation began.

James Clapper stunned by Trump's remarks to ABC Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reacts to President Donald Trump telling ABC News that he would consider taking dirt from a foreign government about a political rival.

Opinion: Trump just put a 'for sale' sign on his forehead By putting a "for sale" sign on his forehead -- and indicating that he's open for business when it comes to receiving dirt on his political rivals -- President Donald Trump is encouraging foreign governments to attack his political opponents.

At least 16 Trump associates had contacts with Russians during campaign or transition At least 16 associates of Donald Trump had contacts with Russians during the 2016 campaign or transition, according to public statements, court filings, CNN reporting, and reporting from other news outlets.

