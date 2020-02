4 passengers on a cruise ship docked near New York City are getting further evaluation for coronavirus Passengers on a cruise ship docking Friday morning near New York City will be tested in port for the coronavirus, an official with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

Stunning timelapse of hospital built in just days The first of Wuhan's two new medical facilities dedicated to coronavirus patients has been completed, after more than 1,000 workers and 100 machines worked non-stop for days.

The US coronavirus travel ban could backfire. Here's how Experts say travel restrictions the Trump administration put in place to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading could have unintended consequences that undermine that effort.

Exclusive photos of Giuliani in Spain show Lev Parnas has lots more to share Stored in devices seized from Lev Parnas by law enforcement, there's a 34-second cell phone video of Rudy Giuliani relishing a bullfight. There are also photos of Donald Trump's personal attorney posing with two matadors, a flamenco dancer twirling her skirt and an image of the father of Venezuela's opposition leader beside a tray of […]

Iowa Democrats extend deadline to ask for recanvass or recount The Iowa Democratic Party announced on Friday that it was extending the time that campaigns have to call for a recanvass or recount of the Iowa caucuses, further drawing out the chaos that has consumed the state's caucus process.

CNN analysis shows errors in Iowa count There are errors in the results count reported by the Iowa Democratic Party for Monday's caucuses, a CNN analysis shows.

Trump aides brace for staffing shake-up With a five-month impeachment saga behind them, White House aides are bracing for the prospect of another staff shake-up in the West Wing as President Donald Trump looks to enter a new chapter of his presidency.