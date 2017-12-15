93-year-old woman handcuffed and jailed after refusing to leave her care home

Juanita Fitzgerald, from Lake County, Florida, was arrested on Tuesday after she said the National Church Residences’ Franklin House housing community had decided to “put her out” after blaming her for mould in her apartment. Police said she was given notice of her eviction on Monday, but refused to leave the building the next day, reports Florida TV station WKMG. A Lake County sheriff’s spokesperson said a deputy tried to connect Ms Fitzgerald with members of her family and other housing facilities, but she refused.
Source:: Yahoo