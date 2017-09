US ambassador urges UN to enact strongest sanctions possible to get North Korea to stop its nuclear program US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was "begging for war" as she urged the UN Security Council to adopt the strongest sanctions measures possible to stop Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Trump speaks by phone with South Korean counterpart President Donald Trump spoke by phone Monday with his counterpart in South Korea, their first conversation since Trump directed harsh criticism at the new liberal leader's push for negotiations with the North.

What's left to sanction in North Korea? After North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test yet, the U.S. is pushing for even tougher measures to squeeze Kim Jong Un's regime. But how much further can they go?

What happens if Kim attacks? 5 things to know North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, raising fears that Pyongyang is getting close to constructing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US.

US military options for North Korea 'very ugly' Despite new threats from the Trump administration, the US still has no real, practical military option on North Korea, analysts say.

Opinion: Trump's base could get us into a nuclear war Not every campaign promise is worth keeping. But to please his base, Donald Trump may be about to scrap the main trade pact between the United States and South Korea, the first bilateral treaty he will have terminated as President. Smart? No. Not now, probably not ever.

Korean War veteran writes to Kim Jong Un Park Myong-Ho is a veteran of the Korean war and vividly recalls its horrors. CNN asked him what he would say if he were to write a letter to Kim Jong Un.

'Scared to death' nurse in Utah video: 'I stood my ground' The Utah nurse arrested when she refused to let police officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim is considering legal action after the frightening encounter that lit up social media and provoked widespread outrage.

What Harvey victims want you to know From destruction to generosity: We found what Hurricane Harvey left along the Gulf Coast.