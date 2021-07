At least 4 people were wounded in a shooting outside Nationals Park during a game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres Fans and players were sent scrambling Saturday night at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, after at least four people were injured in a shooting outside the stadium, according to police.

Man arrested after attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old in Queens, NYPD says A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old boy in Queens caught on video, the New York City Police Department tweeted.

One dead, six wounded in downtown Portland, Oregon, shooting One woman has died and six other people were wounded after a shooting in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

6-year-old girl killed and 5 adults injured in a shooting in Washington, DC A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a drive-by shooting in Washington, DC, on Friday night, officials said.

How crime stats lie — and what you need to know to understand them As Covid-19 rates improved and vaccinations allowed much of the country to reopen, reports of crime waves began to dominate headlines. Politicians, pundits, journalists and law enforcement have all scrambled to make sense of increased violence around the United States, while the public is left to sort through alarming numbers and conflicting narratives.

Spike Lee announces Cannes winner early, stuns audience • Britney Spears calls out those who didn't help • From digital detox to apology tours, how some celebrities come back from being 'canceled'

Exactly 25 years, ago a Paris-bound plane exploded minutes after take off from JFK, killing 230 people • Veteran CNN reporter recounts covering the TWA Flight 800 crash

Experts warn vaccinated people to 'be smart' as Covid cases rise Expectations the United States would find itself returning to a pre-pandemic normalcy this summer are quickly giving way to the realities of a prolonged fight against Covid-19, as all 50 states see a rise in infections.

Fauci says polio would still exist in the US if the 'false information' currently being spread existed decades ago If the health misinformation currently spreading regarding coronavirus vaccines existed during the days of polio, it would have never been eradicated, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said Saturday.