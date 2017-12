Prime Minister al-Abadi says the military has secured the entire length of the Iraq-Syria border The Iraqi military has "fully liberated" all of Iraq's territory of "ISIS terrorist gangs" and retaken full control of the Iraqi-Syrian border, it said Saturday in a statement.

Bigger battles are rising from the ashes of the war on ISIS The last ISIS fighters in Raqqa have been killed or surrendered, and the terror group that once held territory the size of the United Kingdom and ruled over 10 million people has been pushed back to a few dusty towns straddling the Syrian border with Iraq.

How one family escaped from ISIS Arwa Damon talks with one of the last families to leave Raqqa, Syria, a city that was once the main stronghold of ISIS.

Ben Wedeman: We're in the post-ISIS phase in the Middle East Out of the blue, from an undisclosed location in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, 47-year old Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation Saturday afternoon.

Trump blasts US politics as a 'sick system' President Donald Trump responded to chants of "lock her up" by citing the "rigged system," while speaking at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday night.

Trump's most controversial remarks CNN rounded up some of President Trump's most controversial remarks on race in the US.

Civil rights and community leaders: Trump doesn't deserve to attend museum Just ahead of the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, leaders from the civil rights movement and the local community blasted President Donald Trump's attendance as an affront to the spirit of the event.

Rep. Franks asked an aide to be surrogate mother, woman's confidante says The head of a prominent conservative group was present last week when a woman who has accused Rep. Trent Franks of asking her to be a surrogate for his child in exchange for $5 million detailed her allegations to House Speaker Paul Ryan's staff.

Inside Mar-a-Lago for 48 hours critical to the Russia investigation The answer to one of the most critical questions at the heart of the Russia investigation may well lie in the grand hallways of Mar-a-Lago.