Tsunami warning canceled after quake and aftershocks A tsunami warning for coastal areas of Alaska's Cook Inlet and southern Kenai Peninsula was canceled after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Friday, damaging roads and buildings and sending residents scurrying for cover, authorities said.

Footage shows destruction in TV station See the destruction in KTVA's station, located in Anchorage, Alaska, where a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit.

