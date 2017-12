Tourist carrying 290 tramadol tablets convicted of drug possession and smuggling in Egypt A British woman who says she was carrying painkillers for her ailing partner was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison and fined the equivalent of $5,611 by an Egyptian court.

Egyptian singer sentenced to prison for 'inciting debauchery' A court in Egypt has sentenced a female pop singer to two years in prison for "inciting debauchery and immortality" in an online music video, according to reports by Egypt's state-run Al-Ahram online.

US woman stashed cocaine in heels, Australian authorities say An American woman arrested at the airport is accused of hiding cocaine in her shoes and faces drug smuggling charges in Australia, authorities said.

King cobras found hidden in chip cans US Customs and Border Protections discovered three deadly king cobras being smuggled into the US in potato chip canisters. CNN's Ana Cabrera reports.

Man charged with smuggling tiger cub into US A California man has been charged with smuggling a Bengal tiger cub into the United States from Mexico. He told investigators he wanted to keep the tiger as a pet, the United States Attorney's Office said.

63 inches of snow. And it's still coming down ... There's White Christmas. And then there's Whiteout Christmas.

NYC expecting 12 degrees on New Year's The eastern United States and the Midwest are being clobbered with a brutal cold front that will stretch through the week and probably make New Year's Eve a frigid affair in many cities.

4 found dead in basement in New York New York authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after the bodies were found in a basement apartment in Troy a day after Christmas.

Argentine prosecutor's death ruled a murder An Argentine prosecutor who accused top government officials of a cover-up in the country's deadliest terror attack was murdered, a federal judge said Tuesday.