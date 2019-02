The President's speech last night was -- in equal measure -- surprisingly bipartisan and deeply divisive President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a speech that was, in equal measure, surprisingly bipartisan and deeply divisive -- reflective of the deep contradictions that sit at the heart of his presidency.

Analysis: President Trump's oddly off-key call for unity The state of Donald Trump is unrepentant and defiant. And while he says he's open to compromise and national unity -- it must be on his terms.

The reactions to Trump's address that you need to see The response to President Trump's second State of the Union speech was mixed. Some cheered and clapped while others remained stoic.

Opinion roundup: Did Trump pull a switcheroo? CNN asked commentators for views on President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors. View more opinion articles on CNN.

Van Jones: Trump speech was 'psychotically incoherent' CNN's Van Jones and political commentator Rick Santorum discuss President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

Schumer: Trump's address was 'calculating, even nasty at times' President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address was "political, divisive, calculating, even nasty at times," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday.

Speech audience was most partisan since 2001, poll finds President Donald Trump's State of the Union address drew a deeply Republican audience, which largely gave the President strong reviews for his address from the House chamber, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS immediately following the speech.

The State of the Union, in pictures President Donald Trump is delivering his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, and the House chamber looks quite a bit different this time around.

Comics mock Trump's State of the Union address Late-night comedians take aim at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.