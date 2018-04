The gunman, who was nude, also injured four people at the Nashville-area restaurant, police say Three people were killed and four were wounded in a shooting at a Waffle House in the Nashville area, Metro Nashville Police tweeted. Police say the gunman, who was nude, opened fire at about 3:25 a.m. (4:25 a.m. ET). A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle, police said.

Homeless man fatally stabbed father as his child sat on his lap, police say Anthony Mele was dining at a steakhouse in Southern California with his daughter on his lap when a homeless man walked up to him Wednesday and stabbed him in the neck.

Avicii's family arrives in Oman as new details emerge on his death Authorities are ruling out "criminal suspicion" in the death of superstar DJ Avicii, who died last week while vacationing in Oman.

Armenian protest leader detained An Armenian protest leader was detained Sunday, shortly after talks with the country's newly-appointed prime minister broke down amid days of mass demonstrations.

Verne Troyer dies at 49 Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in two of the Austin Powers comedy films, has died at the age of 49, according to statements posted to his social media accounts.

Actress charged with sex trafficking Actress Allison Mack, best known for her role as Clark Kent's clever confidant Chloe on CW's "Smallville," was indicted on Friday on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy, according to a statement released by the Justice Department.

Former CNN anchor dead at 88 Former CNN anchor Reid Collins passed away in his sleep in Virginia at 88 years old.

Syracuse University expels fraternity Syracuse University has permanently expelled the Theta Tau fraternity after footage emerged earlier this week of its members participating in a racist and anti-Semitic skit, Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a video statement Saturday.