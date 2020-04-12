3 Ways Companies Can Help the Communities During COVID-19 Crisis

Many companies are doing their part to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus. It is not necessarily the big companies that are the ones to help in the COVID-19 crisis. Even small companies can contribute back to help the community in this time of crisis. The following are 3 ways companies can help their communities during coronavirus.

1. Donate Available Resources

The easiest way to help is to ask yourself what resources you have that can be of help to the communities. If you have money, you can donate it to not for profit organizations so that they can continue to deliver services to help coronavirus. You can donate free masks, gloves, cleaning detergents, and hand sanitizers as these items are already out of stock in many stores.

You can even hand out free flyers on how to protect themselves and their families. You can send your employees to care packages that include items like snacks, and hobby items that can keep them busy while staying at home. You can even give free toilet papers for your employees so that they don’t have to go to the store to buy them for cleaning dirty surfaces.

2. Help Your Employees

If you have no resources to donate, think of what you can do to help your employees’ families. For example, Patagonia closes down all its store chains to slow down the spreading of the coronavirus. It also announced that employees who are sent home will continue to receive a paycheck. This will help to take the load off the employees and ensure they still have some money to buy the basic necessities.

Closing down stores can be a difficult step for small businesses as they earn lesser and have lesser money in the bank to back up the crisis. Companies can subsidize the lunches and groceries of the employees. The payment can be sent out as part of the monthly expense reimbursement.

3. Offer Free Products and Services for Startups

Companies can also contribute by offering free products and services to the public. All kinds of free products are made available. For example, free learning courses and training platform to assist with remote working. Some are also offering free products and services for startups to enjoy. Event organizers are hosting their conferences, and podcasts online so that everyone can access it from their home.

Startup companies can offer advice on remote working. it will be helpful for those who are starting to adapt to work from home for the first time. You can offer free consultation on basic things such as setting up an online stores, how to use different IT tools, and etc. This is the time where you can give a lending hand and make a meaningful impact for those affected by the pandemic so you should do your best to contribute your part.