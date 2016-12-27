3 Must have zero percent credit cards for 2017

Zero percent credit cards allows you to save money on interest rates when you are shopping. This means that you only pay back the actual amount you spend and you are exempted from paying the interest rate. Zero percent credit cards will help you to save thousands of dollars if you frequently use credit card. The following list provided by bestcreditcards.co are the 3 must have credit cards that offers 0% APR intro period in 2017.

Citi Diamond Preferred offers the longest intro APR period by charging you 0% APR interest fees for 21 months on purchases and balance transfer. The variable APR rate that you will be charged at the end of the 21 months is in between 13.49% – 23.49%. like other balance transfer cards, you get charged with a 3% or $5 minimum balance transfer fee. The annual fee for Citi Simplicity card is $0. the card has none of the fees that other cards charge including late, penalty, max overlimit and annual fees. The card offers a 23 days grace period. There is a foreign transaction fee if you use the card overseas. The foreign transaction fee is 3% of the cost of the product/services you pay with your card. City Simplicity Card offers 24 hours concierge services to provide personal help for the card holders at any time.

Chase Freedom Unlimited is generous in providing an intro APR period that will expire after 15 months. The intro APR period applies to purchases and balance transfer. No interest fee will accrue on the balance no matter if you use the card to make purchases or use the balance transfer feature to pay your credit card debts. If you are using the card for purchases, you can expect to earn 1.5% cash back on every single dollar. There is no need to make sure that you are spending in the correct bonus categories to collect the rewards points. You can also redeem your $150 bonus after reaching $500 in your total credit card spending within 3 months. You will get a 3% foreign transaction fee if you use the card overseas.



Chase Slate also offers a 15 months intro APR period for purchases and balance transfer like Chase Freedom Unlimited. For balance transfer, make sure you remember to transfer your credit card debts to the Chase Slate card in 60 days otherwise you won’t be qualified for the 15 months intro Apr period offer. The variable APR rate of 13.24% – 23.24% applies when the 15 months 0% intro period comes to an end. The advantage of Chase Slate card is that it will never charge you any penalty APR rate if you forgot to pay on time. You can get access to your free monthly FICO score report every month.