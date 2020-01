Analysis: Uproar and consequences mount for Trump after Soleimani killing The Trump administration is already in danger of losing control of the swift chain reaction and political storm unleashed by its killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Suleimani.

Opinion: Why the killing of Iran's top general won't 'stop a war' US President Donald Trump says he ordered the assassination on Friday of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, "to stop a war." But that's simply not true.

Threats: Trump's threatened attack on Iranian cultural sites could be a war crime if carried out After an al-Qaeda affiliated group destroyed ancient religious monuments in Timbuktu, Mali, in 2012, the International Criminal Court took on a unique criminal case: prosecuting cultural destruction.

Joe Walsh: Trump is absolutely incompetent and unfit Former congressman and Republican presidential candidate Joe Walsh slams President Trump for deciding to use Twitter to notify Congress of possible further actions taken against Iran.

'You're not a dictator': Democrats criticize Trump tweet on notifying Congress about Iran military action Democrats on Sunday deeply criticized President Donald Trump for appearing to declare his tweets would serve as enough notification for Congress if the US were to act militarily in response to an Iranian retaliation, a move that prompted the Democratic-led House Foreign Affairs Committee to tweet, "You're not a dictator."

'Just be quiet': Retired general responds to senator Retired Major General James "Spider" Marks says Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) should "just be quiet" after Murphy criticized President Trump's decision to carry out a strike which led to the death of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

