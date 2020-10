Secretly recorded tapes show Melania Trump's frustration at criticism for family separation policy and her bashing of Christmas decorations First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded in the summer of 2018 expressing her frustration at being criticized for her husband's policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border while at the same time needing to perform traditional first lady duties, such as preparing for Christmas.

Secret Melania Trump recordings: Who gives a F- about Christmas stuff First Lady Melania Trump was secretly recorded by former senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in the summer of 2018 expressing her frustration at being criticized for her husband's policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border while at the same time needing to perform traditional first lady duties, such as preparing for Christmas.

Trump condemns 'all White supremacists' after refusing to do so at presidential debate President Donald Trump condemned "all White supremacists" Thursday evening after pointedly refusing to do so at Tuesday's presidential debate and in the days since.

Analysis: How Donald Trump completely whiffed on his debate mask answer President Donald Trump said a lot of misleading and irresponsible things during the 90-minute first presidential debate on Tuesday night. From refusing to condemn the Proud Boys to repeating his false claims that the election results will be rigged, Trump showed, yet again, that he is willing to say and do anything to help his […]

Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant $4 million after sexual harassment accusations, New Yorker reports Fox News paid the former assistant to ex-host Kimberly Guilfoyle upward of $4 million to avoid going to trial after the employee wrote a 2018 draft complaint detailing allegations of sexual harassment against her, The New Yorker reported Thursday, citing two well-informed sources.

Collins has tense exchange with McEnany over Proud Boys During a White House briefing, CNN's Kaitlan Collins pushed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on why President Trump won't outright denounce the far-right, white supremacist group the Proud Boys.

The President tweeted that he and the first lady tested positive after top aide Hope Hicks received a positive result Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top aides, has tested positive for coronavirus, three sources told CNN on Thursday.