The President has signed off on a roughly $1.8 trillion offer headed to Pelosi, but she's been unwilling to go below $2 trillion in negotiations so far President Donald Trump has signed off on a roughly $1.8 trillion stimulus offer to be presented to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to two people with knowledge of the decision, marking the highest topline dollar figure the administration has put on the table to this point.

Analysis: Trump is getting increasingly desperate, sparking new fears for his health President Donald Trump's increasing political desperation is raising concerns about his judgment following his aggressive Covid-19 treatment and as suspicion mounts that the White House is not telling the truth about his health.

Anderson Cooper: President Trump is clearly in a rage CNN's Anderson Cooper discusses President Trump misleading the public about the coronavirus pandemic while he's still battling the infection.

Trump appears poised to leave Covid-19 isolation President Donald Trump appears poised to end his Covid isolation and emerge onto the campaign trail despite little clarity about his condition, no independent view of his physical state and warnings from health experts he is likely still shedding the virus.

Dr. Gupta discusses coughing Trump on Fox News Just over a week after President Trump announced he tested positive for coronavirus, he called into Sean Hannity's show on Fox News saying he felt great and hoped to have a rally this weekend. At least twice during the interview, Trump had to pause his sentences and audibly clear his throat and cough.

Opinion: On stimulus, Trump is toying callously with American lives I don't know how President Donald Trump sleeps at night. I guess when you seem not to have a conscience it's easy. How else could he explain his head-spinning flip flop on a second stimulus package -- suspending talks until after Election Day, then sending out tweets hours later that contradicted himself -- when so […]

Amy Coney Barrett failed to disclose talks on Roe v. Wade hosted by anti-abortion groups on Senate paperwork • No one can recuse Amy Coney Barrett from a Trump election case but herself