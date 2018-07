Strzok defies chairman on questions over Russia probe he says FBI instructs him not to answer Now it's time for the fireworks.

Rep. Gowdy grills Strzok over text messages Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) questions FBI agent Peter Strzok during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

See Strzok hit back at Gowdy FBI agent Peter Strzok fired back at Rep. Trey Gowdy's (R-SC) questions about Strzok's anti-Trump texts and said that "at no time" did his personal opinions affect his work at the FBI.

FBI agent explains why he sent anti-Trump text Embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok on Thursday defended a controversial text he sent disparaging Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign by saying it was written in response to "then-candidate Trump insulting the immigrant family of a fallen war hero."

Democrats frustrated Nunes left mid-hearing after questions about Russia probe When California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes sat before a committee Wednesday to testify on a bill, Democrats tried to use the opportunity to question the House Intelligence Committee chairman on his investigation of Russian meddling and the 2016 presidential race.

North Korea snubs US and skips meeting on returning soldier remains North Korean officials did not show up to a planned meeting with US officials at the demilitarized zone Thursday, where they were expected to continue discussions on repatriating the remains of Americans killed during the Korean War, a senior US official tells CNN.

Feds reopen probe into 63-year-old murder of Emmett Till The murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till, barbarous even in an era in which blacks in the South were subjected to untold viciousness, has been reopened, according to a US Justice Department report to Congress.

Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after strip club arrest Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her at a strip club in Ohio, her attorney said early Thursday.