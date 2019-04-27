15 dead as tips lead Sri Lanka forces to Islamist hideout

Oliver North told NRA members Saturday he was 'informed' he would not be renominated as group's president after a feud with CEO Wayne LaPierre National Rifle Association president Oliver North told NRA members on Saturday he will not be renominated president of the group following a dispute with its CEO Wayne LaPierre.

Trump jokes 'I didn't need a gun' to stop 'coup' President Trump told the NRA that he, "didn't need a gun" to stop what he called a "coup."

Trump gives base-pleasing NRA speech, teasing 2020 pitch President Donald Trump on Friday made a campaign-style speech to one of his most loyal political constituencies -- gun rights activists -- as he delivered his fifth consecutive speech to the National Rifle Association's annual meeting.

The NRA once had a very different purpose The National Rifle Association wasn't originally intended to be a powerful political group. CNN's Martin Savidge explains.

Opinion: The tide is turning against the NRA Nearly a decade ago, Barack Obama and large Democratic majorities in Congress demonstrated one of the most prolific records of legislating in the history of the republic. As a congressional staffer at the time, I would have never guessed that where they failed -- in any effort to take on the National Rifle Association and […]

Group sues Federal Election Commission over allegation NRA broke campaign-finance law A gun-safety group is suing the Federal Election Commission for failing to act on its complaints claiming a pattern of the National Rifle Association improperly coordinating its political spending with Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in recent elections.

Fact-checking Trump claims on violent crime President Donald Trump celebrated declining violent crime rates during a speech at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting on Friday.