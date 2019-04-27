15 dead as tips lead Sri Lanka forces to Islamist hideout

Fifteen people including six children died in a battle between Sri Lankan security forces and suicide bombers who blew themselves up in the latest fallout from the Easter attacks, police said Saturday. Three men set off explosives that killed themselves, three women and six children inside what was believed to be a jihadist hideout near the eastern town of Kalmunai. “Three other men, also believed to be suicide bombers, were found dead outside the house,” police said in a statement.
Source:: Yahoo