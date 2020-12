Health experts warn drastic action is needed as Covid tears through the region, again Europe is in meltdown again as daily Covid death tolls reach record highs and countries scramble to expand testing and rescue hospital systems that are buckling under the pressure.

CDC director: We will have more deaths from Covid-19 per day than 9/11 Public health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC director Robert Redfield are warning Americans about the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike following the Thanksgiving holiday. CNN's John King breaks down the latest pandemic numbers.

Americans hopes for Biden admin outweigh pandemic worries Consumer sentiment rebounded sharply -- and surprisingly -- in December on the heels of Joe Biden's election win, which outweighed worries about the coronavirus pandemic, the University of Michigan's Survey of Consumers showed Friday.

Pastor falsely claims 'Covid-19 is not a pandemic' News of imminent vaccines comes as coronavirus surges throughout the US. CNN's Elle Reeve examined if the same resistance to face masks would happen to the vaccine in rural parts of the country.

Opinion: Giuliani's pricey Covid 'cocktail' Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and current lawyer for President Donald Trump, was hospitalized over the weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. He was discharged Wednesday afternoon after four days in Georgetown University Hospital.

Manhattan DA interviewed employees at Trump's bank and insurer in criminal probe Investigators with the Manhattan district attorney's office have interviewed several employees at President Donald Trump's lender and insurer in recent weeks as part of a wide-ranging investigation into the Trump Organization, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to head south as she explores political future Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are currently in the final stages of purchasing a plot of land in an exclusive enclave nicknamed "billionaire bunker," near Miami Beach, Florida, according to a source familiar with the transaction.