Two pro-Russia Ukrainians, who owed the former Trump campaign chairman money, were the intended recipients of American polling data Serhiy Lyovochkin and Rinat Akhmetov, two Ukrainian oligarchs who had paid Paul Manafort for years for his political work in their country, were the intended recipients of the American polling data that Manafort shared with Konstantin Kilimnik during the 2016 presidential campaign, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Analysis: Why the latest Manafort news is a very big deal On Tuesday we learned -- thanks to a redaction error in a filing in the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference -- that Paul Manafort met with a Russian-linked operative named Konstantin Kilimnik during the course of the 2016 campaign. And in that meeting, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's office, Manafort discussed policies related […]

Santorum: Nobody wanted to work for Trump Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) offers his thoughts on why Paul Manafort was hired by the Trump campaign, claiming that establishment Republicans didn't want to work for Trump.

Analysis: Manafort filing hints at collusion Lawyers working for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort accidentally revealed on Tuesday the clearest public evidence of coordination between the campaign and Russians, adding new details to the murky mosaic of potential collusion in 2016 -- including sharing polling data with an alleged Russian operative.

Law firm that represented Russian interests part of mystery Mueller subpoena case One law firm involved in a foreign government-owned company's challenge of a mysterious grand jury subpoena related to the Robert Mueller investigation is Alston & Bird, CNN has learned, a firm that has previously represented Russian interests, including working for a Russian oligarch and a contractor of the Russian government.

Lawmakers respond to Manafort revelation Lawmakers are reacting after a partially unredacted court filing released to the public revealed special counsel Robert Mueller believes former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared polling data with an associate with ties to Russian intelligence. CNN's Sara Murray reports.

Opinion: Senate needs to grill Trump's pick for attorney general Next week, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for William Barr, President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general. While any attorney general inherently holds immense power, the ongoing investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller -- and the threat it poses to Trump's presidency -- potentially raises the ordinarily high stakes to bet-the-republic […]

