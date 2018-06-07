10 killed in Kenyan plane crash

A highly anticipated internal report will fault former top officials at the DOJ and FBI for their handling of the Clinton probe, sources say The highly anticipated report from the Justice Department's inspector general is expected to yield an unvarnished account of multiple missteps by former top officials at the department and FBI for their failure to follow long-standing protocols in the handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe, according to sources familiar with the matter.

DOJ to show lawmakers classified materials on FBI source In a significant shift, the Justice Department will extend an offer on Thursday to top lawmakers on Capitol Hill to review certain documents related to the FBI's use of a confidential intelligence source during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to a senior Justice Department official.

Trump: I didn't fire Comey because of Russia President Trump took to Twitter to announce he did not fire ex-FBI Director James Comey over the Russia investigation, despite claiming exactly the opposite in the past.

Top Republicans break with Trump, say FBI acted appropriately House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, both Republicans, broke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday over allegations spies infiltrated his 2016 campaign, saying they agree with GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy that the FBI did "exactly" what it should have done over its handling of a confidential source.

NYT: McCabe wrote secret memo detailing Comey firing According to the New York Times, former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe wrote his own secret memo about the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump dunked on Sessions in the most vicious way possible It's no secret that President Donald Trump loathes his attorney general, Jeff Sessions. The reason it's no secret is because on a weekly basis -- and sometimes even a daily basis -- the President is tweeting his distaste for Sessions.

Watch Trump snub Sessions President Trump addresses Cabinet members during a visit to FEMA headquarters. CNN's Jake Tapper notes the difference between what Trump said to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Judge rules that challenge to family separation at border can proceed A federal judge in California ruled Wednesday that a challenge to the practice of separating parents seeking asylum from children at the border can proceed.

GOP report: Obama admin worked to allow Iran to exchange billions to bypass sanctions Senate Republicans on Wednesday accused the Obama Administration of secretly trying to give Tehran access to the US financial system to convert billions of dollars in assets into Euros as part of the Iran nuclear deal.