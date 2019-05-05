10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Kindle sale, $40 Fire 7 tablet, smart LED bulbs from $11, more

New Boeing statement describes a timeline that shows how long some were aware of issues with an alert system on 737 Max before finally deciding to act A new statement from Boeing indicates that the aerospace manufacturer knew about a problem with the 737 Max aircraft well before the deadly October 2018 Lion Air crash, but decided not to do anything about it.

Boeing never tested the failure of critical sensor A CNN investigation of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft uncovers a history of issues with one component being blamed for two deadly crashes. Boeing insists nothing is wrong with the design, blaming pilots for not following proper procedure. CNN's Drew Griffin takes a closer look.

Sensor used on 737 Max had been flagged 216 times to FAA The device linked to the Boeing 737 Max software that has been scrutinized after two deadly crashes was previously flagged in more than 200 incident reports submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, but Boeing did not flight test a scenario in which it malfunctioned, CNN has learned.

Boeing chairman: We feel the immense gravity of crashes Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks out publicly for the first time since the 737 Max crisis, following a meeting with shareholders.

Video shows fire from inside plane Video shot from the inside of an Aeroflot plane shows the aircraft catching fire during an emergency landing in Moscow.

