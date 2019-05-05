10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Kindle sale, $40 Fire 7 tablet, smart LED bulbs from $11, more

We’ve got another great roundup of daily deals for you to check out on Sunday. Highlights include all-time low pricing of just $11.15 on multicolor smart LED light bulbs that are just as good as $50 Philips Hue color bulbs, a rare sale that drops Apple Watch Series 4 models to their lowest prices ever, a popular 10W fast wireless charger for $9.99, Philips Hue while smart LED light bulbs for $10.75 a piece when you buy a 4-pack, the lowest price ever on Amazon’s 3rd Gen Echo Dot, $20 off Kindles, $40 off waterproof Kindle Paperwhites, the awesome Fire 7 Tablet for only $39.99, up to $50 off one of the newest Ring Video Doorbells, and more. See all of today’s top deals below.
Source:: Yahoo