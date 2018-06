Trump's former campaign chairman is in jail awaiting trial. If convicted, he may never be seen outside again. Just before dusk on Friday, a white van pulled into Northern Neck Regional Jail, a green-roofed, low-slung building about three miles from the bank of the Rappahannock River in Virginia.

Watch Paul Manafort arrive to jail President Donald Trump's former campaign chair Paul Manafort arrives at a jail in Virginia after being accused of contacting witnesses.

Analysis: Why Trump's wild week matters. A lot. Here are some of the things Donald Trump did in a week that at first appeared to be an incoherent torrent of unrelated events but may end up being one of the most significant of his presidency:

Opinion: Trump uses IG report to spread 'deep state' conspiracy "War of the Two Narratives" may not be the next "Avengers: Infinity War," but it is what the titanic struggle consuming a lot of Washington's attention should be called.

Cohen signals openness to cooperating with federal investigators President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has indicated to family and friends he is willing to cooperate with federal investigators to alleviate the pressure on himself and his family, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Giuliani calls for an end to the 'possibility of a ridiculous impeachment' of Trump Rudy Giuliani told voters at a campaign rally in New York on Saturday that they have to put an end to the "possibility of a ridiculous impeachment" of President Donald Trump.

Their deaths were labeled 'victim of cataclysmic storm.' So why aren't their names on Puerto Rico's list? Ramon Cruz Laboy, a 75-year-old who kept to himself and never wanted to burden his relatives, died January 24 from medical complications that resulted from a femur fracture he suffered during a gust of wind from Hurricane Maria.

Columnist: Trump should fall to his knees Opinion columnist Brent Budowsky says President Trump should fall to his knees and pray for forgiveness for the "cruel punishment he is imposing on the children" by separating immigrant kids from their families at US border.